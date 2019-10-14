Here is a list of anticipated opening dates for most Colorado ski resorts
The 2019-20 ski season has begun in Colorado with skiers and the recent openings of Arapahoe Basin and Keystone Resort.
Colorado Ski Country USA says recent cold temperatures have allowed four ski areas to make snow in advance of the season, while all ski areas in the state received between a dusting and 10 inches of snow on Thursday.
“October snowfall is not only exciting for our ski areas, but a reminder to both experienced skiers and riders and those that may be new to the sport that the 2019-20 winter season is here,” said CSCUSA President and CEO Melanie Mills in a statement. “The recent snowfall has been helpful, but we can’t forget the countless hours of labor and logistics that our snowmakers, groomers and operations crews have undertaken over the past weeks. We are looking forward to welcoming guests from locations worldwide and of all ability levels after a summer and fall of significant investment across Colorado at ski areas of all sizes.”
Below is a current list of scheduled opening and tentative closing dates for CSCUSA member resorts. Dates are subject to change.
|Resort
|Open
|Close
|Arapahoe Basin
|Oct. 11
|June 7
|Aspen Highlands
|Dec. 7
|April 12
|Buttermilk
|Dec. 7
|April 5
|Ski Cooper
|Dec. 7
|April 12
|Echo Mountain
|Nov. 29
|April 12
|Eldora
|Nov. 15
|April 12
|Granby Ranch
|Dec. 13
|March 29
|Hesperus
|Dec. 21
|TBD
|Howelsen Hill
|Nov. 30
|March 15
|Kendall Mountain
|Dec. 14
|March 29
|Loveland
|Mid-October
|May 5
|Monarch
|Nov. 22
|April 5
|Powderhorn
|Dec. 13
|March 29
|Purgatory
|Nov. 23
|TBD
|Silverton
|Dec. 26
|April 19
|Snowmass
|Nov. 28
|April 19
|Steamboat
|Nov. 26
|April 12
|Sunlight
|Dec. 13
|April 5
|Telluride
|Nov. 28
|April 5
|Winter Park
|Nov. 13
|April 19
|Wolf Creek
|Nov. 1
|April 5
Source: Colorado Ski Country USA
