Here is a list of anticipated opening dates for most Colorado ski resorts

Sunlight Mountain Resort thrives with activity as a trio of riders take to the slopes.

Kyle Mills / Post Independent

The 2019-20 ski season has begun in Colorado with skiers and the recent openings of Arapahoe Basin and Keystone Resort.

Colorado Ski Country USA says recent cold temperatures have allowed four ski areas to make snow in advance of the season, while all ski areas in the state received between a dusting and 10 inches of snow on Thursday.

“October snowfall is not only exciting for our ski areas, but a reminder to both experienced skiers and riders and those that may be new to the sport that the 2019-20 winter season is here,” said CSCUSA President and CEO Melanie Mills in a statement. “The recent snowfall has been helpful, but we can’t forget the countless hours of labor and logistics that our snowmakers, groomers and operations crews have undertaken over the past weeks. We are looking forward to welcoming guests from locations worldwide and of all ability levels after a summer and fall of significant investment across Colorado at ski areas of all sizes.”

Below is a current list of scheduled opening and tentative closing dates for CSCUSA member resorts. Dates are subject to change.

Resort Open Close Arapahoe Basin Oct. 11 June 7 Aspen Highlands Dec. 7 April 12 Buttermilk Dec. 7 April 5 Ski Cooper Dec. 7 April 12 Echo Mountain Nov. 29 April 12 Eldora Nov. 15 April 12 Granby Ranch Dec. 13 March 29 Hesperus Dec. 21 TBD Howelsen Hill Nov. 30 March 15 Kendall Mountain Dec. 14 March 29 Loveland Mid-October May 5 Monarch Nov. 22 April 5 Powderhorn Dec. 13 March 29 Purgatory Nov. 23 TBD Silverton Dec. 26 April 19 Snowmass Nov. 28 April 19 Steamboat Nov. 26 April 12 Sunlight Dec. 13 April 5 Telluride Nov. 28 April 5 Winter Park Nov. 13 April 19 Wolf Creek Nov. 1 April 5

Source: Colorado Ski Country USA