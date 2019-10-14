 Here is a list of anticipated opening dates for most Colorado ski resorts | PostIndependent.com

Here is a list of anticipated opening dates for most Colorado ski resorts

News | October 14, 2019

Sky-Hi News staff report
Sunlight Mountain Resort thrives with activity as a trio of riders take to the slopes.
The 2019-20 ski season has begun in Colorado with skiers and the recent openings of Arapahoe Basin and Keystone Resort.

Colorado Ski Country USA says recent cold temperatures have allowed four ski areas to make snow in advance of the season, while all ski areas in the state received between a dusting and 10 inches of snow on Thursday.

“October snowfall is not only exciting for our ski areas, but a reminder to both experienced skiers and riders and those that may be new to the sport that the 2019-20 winter season is here,” said CSCUSA President and CEO Melanie Mills in a statement. “The recent snowfall has been helpful, but we can’t forget the countless hours of labor and logistics that our snowmakers, groomers and operations crews have undertaken over the past weeks. We are looking forward to welcoming guests from locations worldwide and of all ability levels after a summer and fall of significant investment across Colorado at ski areas of all sizes.”

Below is a current list of scheduled opening and tentative closing dates for CSCUSA member resorts. Dates are subject to change.

ResortOpenClose
Arapahoe BasinOct. 11June 7
Aspen HighlandsDec. 7April 12
ButtermilkDec. 7April 5
Ski CooperDec. 7April 12
Echo MountainNov. 29April 12
EldoraNov. 15April 12
Granby RanchDec. 13March 29
HesperusDec. 21TBD
Howelsen HillNov. 30March 15
Kendall MountainDec. 14March 29
LovelandMid-OctoberMay 5
MonarchNov. 22April 5
PowderhornDec. 13March 29
PurgatoryNov. 23TBD
SilvertonDec. 26April 19
SnowmassNov. 28April 19
SteamboatNov. 26April 12
SunlightDec. 13April 5
TellurideNov. 28April 5
Winter ParkNov. 13April 19
Wolf CreekNov. 1April 5

Source: Colorado Ski Country USA

