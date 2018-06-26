Here’s what you need to know for Colorado’s primary Election Day

But don’t wait too long for the chance to have your voice heard in the long list of important contests being decided Tuesday night, from the governor’s race to the Democratic primary for Colorado attorney general to the battles over statehouse jobs and congressional seats.

Ballots must be in the hands of your county’s clerk by 7 p.m. Tuesday night to be counted. So that means if you haven’t returned your ballot yet, it’s far too late to mail it back in.

But ballots can be dropped off at your county’s 24-hour election drop-off boxes or in person at your county’s polling center or centers. At those centers, you can also vote in person if, say, your dog ate your ballot or the document is otherwise damaged.

Read the full story from The Denver Post.