Here’s who has secured a spot on the Democratic primary ballot in the race to unseat Lauren Boebert

3rd Congressional District democratic primary candidate Sol Sandoval. Courtesy of Sandoval for Congress.



Sol Sandoval beat out five other candidates Tuesday night to secure a spot on the 3rd Congressional District Democratic primary ballot and a chance to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in November.

Sandoval, an activist from Pueblo, will be one of at least three Democrats on the primary ballot on June 28.

Sandoval secured 46.46% of the delegate vote at the 3rd District Democratic assembly, which was held virtually on Tuesday. She was the only one of the six candidates attempting to get on the ballot through the assembly to secure 30% of the delegate vote, the threshold required to advance.

The candidates who did not meet the 30% threshold were:

State Rep. Don Valdez, of La Jara, who secured 28.6% of the delegate vote

Veterinarian Debby Burnett, who secured 21.8%

Glenwood Springs lawyer Colin Wilhelm, who secured 2.02%

Human services worker Kellie Rhodes, who secured 1.01%

Root Routledge, a climate activist who didn’t receive a single vote

Read the full story via The Colorado Sun.

