Here’s your 11th-hour Colorado voting information; you can even still register and cast a ballot on Election Day

A man drops off his voting ballot at the drop off location near the Garfield County Courthouse in June.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

Still haven’t cast that ballot you got in the mail back in mid-October? Or, just realized you didn’t update your voter registration information and never received a ballot?

Or, maybe you came to realize you never registered to vote at all in Colorado, but are eligible to do so.

There’s still time, even as the final day of voting looms on Tuesday.

Colorado election laws allow eligible electors to register to vote on Election Day at any of the designated Voter Service & Polling Centers (VSPCs) located across the state.

Though limited in number this election due to Covid-19 concerns, in Garfield County VSPCs are located at:

The Glenwood Springs and Rifle locations are open until 5 p.m. Monday, and all three locations are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday (Election Day).

Official VSPCs are located in counties all across Colorado. They are one-stop shops where eligible electors can register and receive a ballot on the spot, drop off completed ballots, change an address and obtain a replacement ballot.

Voters who are still holding onto their ballots but don’t necessarily need to see someone in person can complete and return them at any of the following 24-hour drop-box locations:

Carbondale Town Hall: 511 Colorado Ave., Carbondale (near front entrance)

Garfield County Courthouse: 109 Eighth St., Glenwood Springs (Eighth Street side)

New Castle Town Hall: 450 W. Main St., New Castle (near front entrance)

Silt Town Hall: 231 N. Seventh St., Silt (near front entrance)

Garfield County Admin Bldg. #D: 195 W. 14th St., Rifle (at front entrance)

Parachute Town Hall: 222 Grand Valley Way, Parachute (near front entrance).