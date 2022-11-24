Here’s your weekend (and beyond) A&E roundup
Redstone Grand Illumination
Looking for a small-town holiday kickoff celebration? Check out the Redstone Grand Illumination, taking place Friday evening in the small hamlet of Redstone (Colorado Highway 133 south from Carbondale) for a laid-back ushering in of the holiday season.
Santa begins the night’s festivities at Propaganda Pie at 5 p.m., then follow the jolly ol’ elf down Redstone Boulevard as he lights the tree by the park and continues to the Redstone Inn’s lower parking lot to warm up by the bonfire. Carolers will entertain with holiday favorites and a hot chocolate bar will be set up around the lower parking lot of the Redstone Inn.
The Redstone Inn features Santa’s workshop, where Santa will be poolside to visit with children and hear their Christmas wishes and hand out holiday goodie bags.
What: Redstone Grand Illumination
When: 5 p.m. Friday
Where: Redstone Boulevard and Redstone Inn
Vaudeville Holiday Show in Glenwood Springs
Dinner theater show with a variety of comedy, high energy dance numbers and unique novelty songs for the holidays.
What: The Vaudeville Holiday Show
When: Doors at 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 5 p.m. on Sunday, Friday through Jan. 7
Where: Glenwood Vaudeville Revue
How much: $28 for adults, $25 for seniors, $16 for kids (2-12 years old)
Sopris Theatre’s ‘The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong’
Placed in the 1920’s, this Sopris Theatre production is a play within a play, featuring a comedic and chaotic opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society’s newest production, “The Murder at Haversham Manor,” where things quickly go from bad to disastrous.
What: The One-Act Play That Goes Wrong
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, and continuing the next three weekends with Sunday matinees starting Nov. 18
Where: New Space Theatre at CMC Spring Valley at Glenwood Springs, 3000 County Road 114
How much: $20 and $10 for seniors, students and CMC faculty and staff. Tickets at coloradomtn.edu/theatre and click on “Current Productions,” call 970-947-8177 or contact svticketsales@coloradomtn.edu.
‘Proof’ at Thunder River Theatre
“Proof,” a story that uses a mathematical impetus for a young woman seeking solutions, continues for the second of three weekends at Thunder River Theatre in Carbondale.
What: Proof
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, and continuing the next three weekends with Sunday matinees
Where: Thunder River Theatre Company, on the Promenade in downtown Carbondale
How much: $35
Encores
‘It’s About Time’ Gingerbread Competition
What: Gingerbread competition
When: 3-8 p.m. Friday
Where: Hotel Colorado Roosevelt Room, 526 Pine St.
Holiday Arts and Crafts Market
What: Glenwood Springs Arts and Crafts Market
When: 12-8 p.m. Friday
Where: Glenwood Arts Council Gallery,233 6th St
‘Colorful Palette’ art show and sale
What: Art show
When: Friday–Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Where: Glenwood Springs Branch Library, 815 Cooper Ave.
Coloring contest
What: Coloring contest
When: 1-6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Mountain Ink Tattoo, 809 Grand Ave #2
Enter for a chance to win $50 to Glenwood Toys & Gifts.
Deck the Walls Holiday Market in Carbondale
What: Deck the Halls
Where: Carbondale Arts, 76 S 4th St.
When: 10 a.m.- 5p.m. Friday and Saturday. Open until Christmas with varying hours
Save the date for Mountain Madrigals
What: Mountain Madrigals Christmas Concert
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 2, 2 p.m. Dec. 4, 7 p.m. Dec. 10
Where: Glenwood Church of Christ, 260 Soccer Field Rd.
Wine tasting at Cooper Wine and Spirits
What: Wine Tasting
Where: Cooper Wine and Spirits
When: 5-7 p.m. Friday and Saturday
