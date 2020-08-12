Heritage Center receives new display

An exhibition of 10th Mountain Division artifacts are now on display as part of a museums military display at Rifle Heritage Center and Museum.

WHAT: 10th Mountain Division artifacts WHERE: Rifle Heritage Center and Museum, 337 East Ave, Rifle WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday–Saturday MORE INFO: rifleheritagecenter.com.

The Colorado Snowsports Museum and Hall of Fame announced it partnered with the Rifle Heritage Center and Museum on a long-term loan of several 10th Mountain Division artifacts for the museum’s military exhibition.

Artifacts on loan include an Army-issued reversible parka, sweater, mountain pants, a rucksack and skis. The CSM also provided arctic white mitten and pant covers. Items on loan belonged to 10th Mountain Division veterans Richard “Dick” Over (110th Signal Co.) and Harry A. Erwin (SVC Company, 86th Mountain Infantry).

In addition to this exhibit showcasing objects from both Over and Erwin, the display plans to tell the story of 10th Mountain Division veteran Clarence Franklin “Monk” Dawson (H Company, 86th Mountain Infantry).

Dawson was a longtime New Castle resident who died in 2019. He wasn’t able to continue to Italy with his fellow company, due to having contracted rheumatic fever. He held the 10th Mountain Division in high regard. Dawson trained with his company while at Camp Hale, Colorado. He was quite a character, and well-loved and respected in the Rifle community.

According to the release, Kathy Runia, president of the Rifle Heritage Center, said that these new artifacts would provide many educational opportunities for visitors. Runia, who is from Leadville, is happy to be able to keep the history of Camp Hale alive, with many guests to the new display sharing their stories with staff and volunteers.

Along with the new exhibit, the Rifle Heritage Center has a worksheet available for educators that tell the story of the 10th Mountain Division and Camp Hale.

The Rifle Heritage Center is the largest museum in Garfield County, and is home to a wide variety of exhibits and interactive displays that come together to tell the story of Rifle’s past. The museum is housed in a historic two-story building that was built in 1952.