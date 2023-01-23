Hershey in for reelection to Glenwood Springs City Council, as candidate deadline passes 

Tony Hershey

Post Independent file

Monday was the deadline for petitions to be turned in to run for Glenwood Springs City Council, and not much has changed since earlier reports, other than an official announcement that incumbent Tony Hershey plans to run for reelection.

All four seats that are to be decided by city voters in the April 4 election have someone running, whether for the first time or a second term.

Councilmember Hershey announced at the Jan. 19 City Council meeting that he would be running for a second term in one of the two At-Large seats, and that he had already turned in his candidate acceptance.

“I have a question for you, Mr. Mayor,” Hershey said, addressing Mayor Jonathan Godes. “Who said, ‘these past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field, and not in the stands?’

“Tom Brady,” he said in reference to the seemingly ageless NFL quarterback who announced his retirement after the 2021 season, but decided to play again.

“So, after a lot of deliberation, I have decided to seek reelection for my council seat.”

Hershey said he wishes his opponent, Erin Zalinski, good luck. She turned in her affidavit on Jan. 19.

Zalinski, the prior founding owner of TreadZ shoe and clothing store, is the sole person running as Hershey’s opponent for the At-Large seat.

Zalinski has been a business figurehead in the community since she opened TreadZ in 2008, and although she no longer owns the business, she said she is still confident in acting as a representative for small business owners.

Hershey, speaking more toward other members of the current council at last week’s meeting, said he thinks that council has too many members who personally work in fields that have somewhat of a conflict of interest with their council roles.

As a deputy district attorney, he said there is no way he is voting for his own personal gain.

No new candidates turned in a petition by Monday’s deadline besides those previously reported to be seeking election or reelection.

For a recap, Councilor Paula Stepp is not running for reelection in Ward 4, where previously announced candidate Mitchell Weimer will be running unopposed.

Recently appointed new Councilor Marco Dehm is running for reelection in Ward 1. He will also be running unopposed.

And, in the other contested race, current Mayor Pro Tem Charlie Willman is running for reelection in Ward 3, opposed by Sumner Schachter.

Each of the candidates turned in their petitions with their required 25 valid signatures before 5 p.m. Monday, and the election will begin once City Clerk Ryan Muse receives all affidavits.

Election timeline Jan. 27 The deadline to amend a nominating petition to correct or replace signatures. Jan. 31 The last day to withdraw from nomination with a written affidavit from the candidate withdrawing, which must be signed by the candidate withdrawing and filed with the municipal clerk. Feb. 17 The deadline to mail ballots and ballot materials to any person listed as an active military or an overseas voter in statewide voter list. March 13 First day ballots can be mailed to registered city voters. It is also the first day ballots can be made available at the clerk’s office. March 14 FCPA Report of Candidate Contributions and Expenditures due to the city clerk. A $50 fine will be charged to a candidate who does not return them on time. March 20 The last day to mail ballot packets, and the first day mail ballots may be counted. March 31 Second FCPA Report of Contributions and Expenditures due to the city clerk. April 4 Election day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 12 The last day ballots can be counted. April 14 The last day an interested party may submit a written request for a recount at their own expense. April 21 The last day for a person to contest the election of any person to municipal office by filing with the municipal clerk’s office. May 4 Final FCPA Reports of Contributions and Expenditures due to the city clerk.

