High school basketball postseason brackets set; Glenwood Springs girls host Tuesday, boys Wednesday

Glenwood Springs senior Edwin Olave looks for two against Palisade earlier this season.

John Stroud/Post Independent

It’s postseason playoff time for area high school basketball teams, starting with a slate of home regional games this week for the Glenwood Springs girls and boys and the Coal Ridge girls, plus the opening rounds of the 3A District tournaments.

Starting with the Class 5A regionals under this season’s reclassifications, the Glenwood girls enter the 32-team tournament as the No. 8 seed following a 16-7 season campaign and 6-0 run to win the 5A Western Slope League.

The Lady Demons are to host No. 25 Golden (14-9) at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Spencer-Chavez Gymnasium — the winner advancing to play either No. 9 Green Mountain or No. 24 Denver North. Should the Demons win Tuesday, they would host a second-round game later this week.

On the boys side, Glenwood Springs (16-7 and also league champs at 6-0) landed the No. 16 seed and will host No. 17 Green Mountain (15-8) at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, also at Spencer-Chavez Gym. The winner of that game would take on either No. 1 Air Academy on the road or No. 32 Gateway at home.

In the new 4A classification, the Coal Ridge girls (16-7) enter as the No. 14 seed, hosting No. 19 Jefferson Academy (14-9) at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The Titans finished fourth in the tough 4A Western Slope League. The winner of Tuesday’s game will play the winner of No. 3 University versus No. 30 La Junta.

Also among the girls teams earning a bid to the postseason is No. 27 Basalt, taking on No. 6 Eaton on the road Tuesday.

The Coal Ridge boys finished at 15-8, taking second place to Steamboat Springs in the 4A Western Slope League. The Titans head into the postseason as the No. 24 seed, playing on the road at No. 9 Severance (17-6) at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. The winner takes on the winner of Wednesday’s No. 8 Colorado Academy versus No. 25 Jefferson game.

Defending state champion Aspen (under the former 3A classification) comes in as the No. 26 seed for the 4A regionals, playing No. 7 Eaton on the road Wednesday. Basalt is also in as the No. 30 seed, playing at No. 3 Alamosa on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, area Class 3A teams (Roaring Fork and Grand Valley) are in their District tournament this week, starting Tuesday night with home games for the higher seeds to determine who advances to the semifinal and final rounds later this week at Grand Junction Central High School.

The Roaring Fork boys are set to host a game Tuesday night (time TBD), as are the Grand Valley girls, set for 5:30 p.m. at home against Aspen. The Roaring Fork girls and Grand Valley boys are both on the road for the opening round.

The eight 3A District tournament winners advance to the 32-team regional round, with the other 24 slots being determined by Colorado High School Activities Association rankings.