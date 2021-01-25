High-speed pursuit starts in Vail, goes through Rifle and ends in Moffat County

Colorado State Patrol arrested a female driver and a male passenger Monday around noon following a high-speed pursuit that began near Vail with a report of a stolen vehicle.

Vail officers initiated the pursuit around 7:30 a.m. Monday after locating the stolen vehicle. However, Vail PD discontinued pursuit after the stolen vehicle accelerated to a high rate of speed on Interstate 70 and headed west.

Later in the morning, Rifle police officers and Colorado State Patrol troopers were able to locate the same vehicle in Rifle, leading to the stolen vehicle heading north on Colorado Highway 13 in an attempt to escape.

Colorado State Patrol shut down southbound lanes on Highway 13 for a stretch of time Monday morning as a safety precaution.

The pursuit traveled into Moffat County where Colorado State Patrol and other assisting agencies were able to bring the vehicle to a stop with stop sticks near South Beach in Moffat County, deflating two or three tires, according to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis.

The vehicle then attempted to go off-road, according to Trooper Lewis, before coming to stop. A male passenger and a female driver were detained.

Previously, officers believed the two suspects may be the same suspects in a recent homicide in Vail, but following their arrests officers determined they were not the same suspects.

The pursuit led to a shelter-in-place order for Moffat County School District Monday.