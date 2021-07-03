High-speed pursuit suspect in west Glenwood Springs





A suspect who fled on foot following a high-speed pursuit related to drugs is somewhere in Glenwood Springs, according to a Garfield County Emergency Management incident notification.

“Troopers, Deputies, and Officers are searching for a black male wearing a black shirt in the area of a Honda dealership in west Glenwood,” the notification stated.

Please call 911 if you see anything suspicious, the notification stated.

“Please AVOID area, Sheriff K9 and Troopers searching the area for suspect,” the notification stated.

Please follow @CSP_Eagle on Twitter for further updates.