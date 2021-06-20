Highway 139 at Douglass Pass closed due to wildfire
Colorado Highway 139 is closed between mile markers 12 to 39 both directions, Douglas Pass, due to a wildfire. The fire is putting off a lot of smoke, decreasing visibility.
