Highway 6 closed near Coal Ridge High due to wreck investigation

U.S. Highway 6 in front of Coal Ridge High School is currently closed due to a car accident that may have involved a pedestrian around 3:30 p.m., according to Colorado State Patrol Sergeant Rob Madden.

According to Sgt. Madden, Flight for Life was launched shortly after CSP arrived on scene, with a 25-year-old male reportedly injured in the accident. CSP is still investigating the cause of the accident, and if the injured adult male was a pedestrian at the time of the accident.

Highway 6 is closed in both directions at this time.