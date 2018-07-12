Highway 6 fatality victim identified, details still fuzzy

Officials have identified 23-year old New Castle resident Frankie Olmedo as the individual who died in an incident involving a vehicle on Highway 6 near Coal Ridge High School last month.

While the exact details of the incident remain unclear, days after the Colorado State Patrol told the Post Independent that it was initially investigated as a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian, but the agency has since ruled that out.

On Wednesday, June 27, CSP and Flight for Life were called out to the highway shortly after the incident occurred at around 3:30 p.m that day.