Highway 82 in Basalt remains closed because of multiple vehicle crash; two people air-lifted from scene
Highway 82 remains closed near Basalt in both directions until at least 3 p.m. Wednesday after a multiple vehicle crash, according to Pitkin County alerts.
“Please use Two Rivers road as detour, (and) expect slow-moving traffic and delays on detour,” according to the latest alert sent at 11:52 a.m.
The crash occurred near Jim Granger Lane on Highway 82, and there is no expected time for the section of highway near Basalt to reopen.
The road is “closed both East and West Bound lanes at the intersection of 82 and Jim Grange Ln (near Basalt Ave). This is due to a multiple vehicle accident. Use Two Rivers Road as an alternate route. Expected length of this event is TBD,” the alert from 8:13 a.m. states.
Trooper Josh Lewis, CSP spokesman, said at about 10:15 a.m. that the crash involved at least four vehicles, and at least four people have been transported to area hospitals.
A 6-year-old boy has been flown by helicopter to Children’s Hospital in Denver with serious injuries, Lewis said. A 31-year-old woman also has been flown to a hospital with serious injuries, though it was not clear where, he said.
In a tweet sent in from the Colorado Department of Transportation just past 10 a.m., the agency said the road could be close for up to another four hours.
CO 82 EB/WB: Full closure between Emma Rd and Basalt Av. Update: both directions now closed during ongoing crash cleanup. Est. reopen approx. 4 hours. Detour: 2 Rivers Rd. Expect delays. https://t.co/IhPxei3u3p— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) October 21, 2020
The scene of the crash is downvalley of the highway’s intersection with Basalt Avenue.
According to a Colorado State Patrol official, the initial call came in at 7:57 a.m. for the crash near mile marker 22 on Highway 82. The CSP official did not have an update on the number or severity of the injuries but said there were two to six vehicles involved.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
