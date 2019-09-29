Highway 82 paving impacts to continue this week

Highway 82 westbound (north into Glenwood) motorists should anticipate significant travel delays associated with asphalt paving Monday through Wednesday, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

“Delays have typically ranged between 10-30 minutes but can be longer during high volumes of traffic. Plan extra travel time,” according to a Friday press release from CDOT.

On Monday, paving operations will continue in the left lane westbound into Glenwood Springs from Holy Cross to the city limits. There will be no left turns permitted at the Buffalo Valley intersection (see accompanying maps).

“It is anticipated that this lane closure will be in effect at the Buffalo Valley intersection from approximately 7 a.m. to noon.”

Tuesday paving operations will continue in the left lane from Glenwood city limits to 24th Street. There will be no left turns permitted at the 27th Street intersection. Motorists must proceed to 23rd Street to access South Grand and Midland avenues.

Paving operations resume Monday and continue through the week with continued restrictions from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

“In order to minimize impacts to the traveling public, there will be no lane closures weekdays during the morning peak for the eastbound/up valley lanes (towards Aspen, 6-9 a.m.) or weekdays during the afternoon peak for the westbound/downvalley lanes (towards Glenwood Springs, 3-7 p.m.).”

27th Street Bridge weekend update

Continuing through 6 a.m. Monday, there will also be a continuous lane closure on the 27th Street Bridge, according to city project officials.

This will include night work. Motorists should expect traffic delays, and nearby residents will experience construction noise and lights through the weekend.

Expect night work through the night Monday and Tuesday, and there will be ongoing lane closures on the bridge during off peak hours and weekends.