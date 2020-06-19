Highway 82 upvalley from Basalt closed because of serious accident investigation
Highway 82 remains closed Friday afternoon in the midvalley because of a serious wreck between mile markers 24 and 25.
As of 1:30 p.m., Highway 82 remained closed eastbound and westbound due to accident investigation near Holland Hills, which is just upvalley from Basalt.
Expected length of the closure is unknown, according to Pitkin County Alerts.
