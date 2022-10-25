Highways 82 and 133 intersection construction to cause traffic delays in Roaring Fork Valley
Make sure to leave a little earlier on Friday and Tuesday if you have to cross the intersection of Colorado highways 133 and 82.
Colorado Department of Transportation work crews will be milling and filling on Friday and paving on Tuesday at the intersection of Colorado Highway 82 and Colorado Highway 133.
Construction will be between 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, and the speed on Colorado Highway 82 will be reduced to 45 mph.
The two left turns on westbound Highway 82 heading into Carbondale will be closed for repairs. People are encouraged to use the Catherine Store Road 4 miles east of Carbondale to go further west.
Drivers going east on Highway 82 will also not be allowed to turn left into the Red Hill Trail Park and Ride, but drivers going westbound will be able to turn right into the parking lot and road.
The two left turning lanes on Highway 133 going to Glenwood Springs will also be closed for repairs. Commuters heading from Carbondale toward Glenwood Springs are encouraged to also use the Catherine Store Road or other nearby intersections to access Highway 82 from Carbondale.
The paving operations are necessary to smooth significant ruts and bumps in the center of the intersection, according to a release by CDOT. Roadway improvements will also improve safety and help to prepare the roadway for winter.
Construction could be prolonged or rescheduled depending on the incoming storm.
Please go to COtrip.org or CDOT’s free COtrip Planner app for real-time traffic impacts.
