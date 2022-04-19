Historic Glenwood coke ovens, waterworks projects among Garfield County FMLD spring grants

Two of the Cardiff Coke Ovens located in south Glenwood Springs near the Airport.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

Efforts to restore and protect the historic Cardiff coke ovens in Glenwood Springs got a funding boost in the latest round of Garfield County Federal Mineral Lease District grants.

That, along with major waterworks projects in Silt, Parachute and Battlement Mesa and new paved trails in New Castle were among the top recipients in the FMLD spring grant cycle announced recently.

The coke ovens grant is part of a larger funding effort that’s underway to better preserve and protect the structures near the Glenwood Springs Airport.

The ovens were used by the former Colorado Fuel and Iron Co. in the late 1890s to produce thousands of tons of coke (cooked coal) used in steel and iron production, according to historical accounts.

Efforts to preserve the collection of ovens have been undertaken by the Glenwood Springs Historical Society and the city of Glenwood Springs. The ovens are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The project would involve installation of a new parking area and lighting to provide better security at the site.

Some of the ovens have been damaged over the years by weather elements and, in recent years, by vandalism — including two instances last year.

The Historical Society and the city have been lining up matching funds to support a grant request of up to $500,000 from the National Park Service Save America’s Treasures grant program. The city has agreed to match $50,000 for the project.

Nearly $1.3 million in FMLD grants were awarded for the spring cycle, including approximately $1.1 million in traditional grants and $186,819 awarded through the Mini Grant Program.

Grant funds are derived from mineral leasing on federal public lands in Garfield County.

Since its inception in 2011, the Garfield County Federal Mineral Lease District Board of Directors has awarded 287 grants totaling $29.2 million, including $90,000 in Grantee of the Year awards.

Garfield County FMLD spring grant awards Traditional Grants Battlement Mesa Metropolitan District, water meter automation: $121,560 Colorado River Board of Cooperative Education Services, EPIC Program: $100,000 Colorado River Fire Protection District, hydraulic rescue equipment: $98,250 City of Glenwood Springs, historic coke ovens site improvements: $140,000 Grand Valley Fire Protection District, communications enhancement: $35,000 Town of New Castle, solid surface trails: $132,000 Parachute Battlement Parks and Recreation District, Rec Center irrigation: $98,700 Town of Parachute, water line loop: $101,370 Silt Water Conservancy, maintenance equipment: $66,424 Town of Silt, water main boring: $200,000 Mini Grant awards Battlement Mesa Metropolitan District, heavy duty dump trailer: $22,336 Colorado River Fire Protection District, rescue equipment: $24,976 Grand Valley Fire Protection District, remote communications: $24,829 Town of New Castle, Town Hall flooring: $25,000 Parachute Battlement Parks and Recreation District, Rec Center lighting: $25,000 Town of Parachute, Public Works vehicle: $25,000 Silt Water Conservancy, Rifle Gap Dam Repair: $14,678 Town of Silt, Town Hall HVAC: $25,000

