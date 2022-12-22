Holiday city and county office closures and reduced hours planned

City of Glenwood Springs

In observance of the holidays, several city of Glenwood Springs facility schedules and closures are planned, a city news release states.

City administrative offices and non-emergency services at City Hall (including Police Records and Municipal Court) will be closed to the public Monday, Dec. 26. City Hall remains closed on Fridays.

Holiday closures

City Hall (closed Fridays-Sundays) Closed Dec. 23-26 and Dec. 30-Jan. 2

Community Art Center Closed Dec 23-26 and Dec. 31-Jan. 2

Community Center (closed Sundays) Closed Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 30-Jan. 2 Modified hours Dec. 31, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Aquatic Center closed all day Dec. 28

Recycle Center (closed Sundays-Tuesdays) Open Dec. 23 with regular hours, 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 31

South Canyon Landfill (closed Sundays) Open December 23 and 26 with regular hours, 8 a.m.-4:15 p.m. Closed December 24 and December 31 Open January 2 with regular hours, 8 a.m.-4:15 p.m.



For questions about the Community Center, contact the front desk at 970-384-6301. For questions about the Landfill or the Recycling Center, contact Landfill Manager Liz Mauro at 970-384-5375 or elizabeth.mauro@cogs.us .

Garfield County holiday closures

All Garfield County offices of elected officials and county administrative departments are closed Friday and Monday, Dec. 23 and 26, and again on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, for the winter holidays. Staff functions that serve the community in emergency or 24-hour capacities remain in operation, as needed, and administrative offices of such departments are closed, according to a county news release.

The Rifle Garfield County Airport is open for general aviation, weather permitting, although the airport’s administrative offices are closed. Anyone needing assistance at this time can call 970-230-1685.

The Garfield County Landfill near Rifle is open on Friday, Dec. 23, and closed on Saturday and Monday, Dec. 24 and 26, and on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023.

Be aware that other local, state and federal government offices may be closed or have reduced hours during the holidays.