Holiday closures scheduled for Glenwood Springs Community Center, City Hall, recycling center, landfill

Some Glenwood Springs city services will not be available during Labor Day weekend, a news release stated.

The Glenwood Springs Community Center, 100 Wulfsohn Road, closed Sunday for summer maintenance and will remain closed until Tuesday. Crews are slated to resurface the center’s pool deck and start a full-scale window replacement in the upper and lower floors and in the pool area during the maintenance closure, city staff reported.

In observance of Labor Day, City Hall, 101 W. Eighth St., the South Canyon landfill, 1205 County Road 134, and the Downtown Recycling Center, 102 W. 13th St., will be closed Monday and are scheduled to reopen for regular hours Tuesday.

Additionally, all four locations are scheduled to close for two hours, noon to 2 p.m., on Sept. 15 for a city staff appreciation event, the news release stated. The event won’t interfere with the services’ morning schedule, and each facility could resume regular hours at 2 p.m.

For questions about City Hall, contact Glenwood Springs Public Information Officer Bryana Starbuck by phone at 970-384-6441 or by email at bryana.starbuck@cogs.us . Questions about the Community Center can be directed to the center’s front desk at 970-384-6301.

And Glenwood Springs Landfill Manager Liz Mauro can be contacted by phone at 970-384-5375 or by email at elizabeth.mauro@cogs.us .

Glenwood Springs city services upcoming closures schedule Glenwood Springs Community Center: Aug. 29 to Sept. 6 City Hall: Sept. 6 South Canyon landfill: Sept. 6 Downtown Recycling Center: Sept. 6 All four locations are scheduled to close from noon to 2 p.m., Sept. 15.

