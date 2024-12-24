Holiday heroes: Serving Garfield County while others celebrate

For many, the holidays are a time to gather with loved ones and cherish traditions. But for essential workers like Garfield County dispatcher Barbara Hostettler and Family Birthplace at Valley View nurse Lanea Orgill, the season comes with a unique set of challenges and sacrifices.

Keeping the lines open

Barbara Hostettler has spent nine years as a dispatcher at Garfield County Emergency Communications Authority, finding purpose in a role that demands focus and flexibility. The transition to dispatch was a significant change for Hostettler, who left a career as an office manager in search of something more meaningful.

“You just feel like you’re making a difference,” Hostettler said. “I was an office manager before this and I didn’t feel like I was making an impact. (Now) I feel like I’m making an impact on the community.”

During her time on the job, Hostettler has worked most Christmases, with only two spent off duty. Missing the traditional Dec. 25 celebration hasn’t been easy, but her family has always been understanding.

“My family is really, really supportive,” Hostettler said. “We just pick a different day, and we celebrate Christmas on a different day, and that’s how we’ve done it.”

Before taking the job, Hostettler made the decision as a family. She wanted her children and husband to understand the sacrifices involved.

“I actually sat my whole family down before (taking this job),” Hostettler said. “I have three kids, and we sat down, my husband and my kids, and we made the decision as a family that it was worth me finding something that was meaningful for me to do and we would all compromise.”

Even while on duty, Hostettler looks forward to the holidays. At Garfield County Emergency Communications Authority, the staff creates a festive atmosphere that makes working on Christmas week special.

“We do a Christmas week and we have games and prizes and stockings,” Hostettler said. “We try to make it special for everybody, so we celebrate Christmas for a week here at the center.”

With a fully equipped kitchen, team members cook meals, bring food, and enjoy activities like playing games or watching holiday movies.

“It’s a lot of fun. I love the games,” Hostettler said. “When you work with somebody for 12 hours a day, they become your family as well, so you support each other in that aspect.”

Balancing miracles and traditions

For Lanea Orgill, an education facilitator at Family Birthplace of Valley View, working on holidays is a familiar reality in her 25-year career. She has learned to adjust family traditions to accommodate the demands of her role, which spans labor, postpartum, and the NICU.

“We’ve had to be flexible, often rearranging things around to accommodate my work schedule,” Orgill said. “When my kids were younger, we would pretend that Christmas was on a different day.”

As her children grew older and started families of their own, adapting to the environment became more difficult, but Orgill and her family continued to make it work.

“The hardest part of working during the holidays is missing my family and thinking about what they are doing,” Orgill said. “However, being at work during the holidays in our unit is fairly peaceful and often rewarding – we are working with miracles every day.”

The holiday atmosphere at Valley View fosters a sense of unity among staff. Decorations, festive meals, and thoughtful gestures create moments of joy for those working holiday shifts.

“The holiday season brings the team together. It often feels joyful,” Orgill said. “As a unit, we create our own celebrations. Although we’re not with our families, we’re a work family, and it’s fulfilling to share those moments together.”

Valley View offers complimentary Christmas Eve dinners for staff working the overnight shift into Christmas morning, often inviting local first responders to join. Unit leaders also show their appreciation by bringing in treats for the team.

“Our team is flexible about trading shifts to support each other,” Orgill said. “If someone has a Christmas morning tradition, another team member might swap hours to help them out. We have a great team dynamic, and we always find a way to make it work.”

Quiet holiday shifts allow staff to focus on creating meaningful moments. Orgill recalls the impact of collective generosity during one Christmas when the team supported a housekeeper battling cancer.

“We provided everything she would need, from toys to cards and support,” Orgill said. “Seeing her surprise and gratitude was really rewarding.”

For Orgill, staying motivated comes from teamwork and a sense of purpose. A good cup of coffee doesn’t hurt, either.

“I’d tell someone new to holiday shifts that the team is there to support you,” Orgill said. “You’re making a meaningful impact on our local community during the holidays.”

A personal memory highlights Orgill’s understanding of holiday sacrifices. Years ago, she gave birth to her own child on Thanksgiving, gaining a deeper appreciation for the healthcare workers who keep going regardless of the calendar.

“Babies don’t always care what day it is,” Orgill said. “They come when they’re ready, holiday or not.”