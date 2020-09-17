Home explosion in Gypsum caused by gas leak prompts overnight evacuation

A fire sparked Thursday in Gypsum's Chatfield Corners neighborhood at the corner of Valley Road and Cottonwood Pass Road.

Photo by Randy Wyrick

Gypsum’s Chatfield Corners will be evacuated overnight following a gas leak that led to a house fire, officials said at Eagle Valley High School football field on Thursday.

The evacuation includes Tenderfoot and Stoney Creek Streets, according to the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office. No other hazards exist in surrounding areas to the Chatfield Corners neighborhood.

The fire prompted an evacuation of the neighborhood at the corner of Valley Road and Cottonwood Pass Road.

Residents who live on Stoney Creek Street to Tenderfoot Lane to the west that include Prairie Wind Street, McBrayer Street, and west on Chatfield Lane will be allowed into the neighborhood to gather belongings starting at 6:30 p.m.

Residents are asked to meet at Gypsum Creek Middle School where escorts will be helping residents back to their houses.

Residents have been notified to evacuate to Lundgren Amphitheater Lawn next to the Gypsum Recreation Center.

One house has been damaged and the owners have been notified, according to Eagle County Alerts.

The road is closed at Dagget Lane and Cottonwood Pass, as well as at Valley Rand and Grundel Lane.

Students and teachers at nearby Red Hill Elementary watched emergency personnel respond to the fire from the front of the school Thursday afternoon while a cloud of black smoke billowed into the sky.

The two schools have been released early, according to Dan Dougherty, the school district’s chief communications officer. The schools are requesting that parents that can come and pick up their children do so. Afternoon bus transportation will occur on its regular schedule.