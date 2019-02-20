Home sweet homecoming for 6-year-old who was critically injured in I-70 Christmas Eve crash

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Almost two months after his wife was killed in a Christmas Eve car crash that left his 6-year-old daughter fighting for her life at Children’s Hospital in Aurora, Clark resident Brett Shaw will finally have all of his children back home under the same roof.

“It’s definitely a wonderful feeling to be bringing her home, and we are very excited to get her back in school,” Shaw said of his daughter Charlee’s expected return home Wednesday. “She is going to start going back to school part time; we will have therapy happening at the school as well as in town."

Shaw has been overwhelmed by the support he and his family have received from the community in the months after his wife of 15 years, Sancy Shaw, died in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 70 near Genessee. The woman who was driving the car that struck Sancy's vehicle was under the influence of alcohol and marijuana at the time of the accident.

Shaw said his daughter’s recovery, while slow, has been a miracle.

Since arriving at the hospital, Charlee's recovery continues to amaze doctors. She has started initiating conversations, asking questions and making requests. She is still happiest when her brothers Jaxon, 9; Mason, 11; and Wyatt, 13, are in the room with her. The boys were at the hospital Monday while they were out of school on Blues Break.

Charlee plans to return home Wednesday and go back to school the following week. Shaw said Charlee will have to return to the hospital in mid-March when doctors will replace part of her skull that was removed to relieve pressure in her head after the accident.

She will also continue to have speech, occupational and physical therapy when she gets home. Shaw said he has received many calls from people who have offered to help with physical therapy services.

Shaw continues to remain positive, and he said a lot of people have shared with him that his family's story has inspired them to live better lives and has impacted them in a positive way.

“I’m receiving all these stories of positive things that are coming out of the tragedy," Shaw said. "Whether it’s people battling addiction and facing that head on, marriages that are being reconciled, people realigning their priorities or questioning their faith. I’m hearing all these stories, and they’re great for me to hear and uplifting, but I want to be able to share them with people.”

To support this effort, a new Facebook group — Live like Sancy, Fight like Charlee — has been formed. It already has 1,400 members who have shared their stories on how the tragedy has affected their lives.

“The hope is that it is able to spur on others in sharing that positive aspect of what this can bring. I’m hoping that it can kind of shake people up and wake them up," Shaw said. "I want the impact that Sancy had on other’s lives to continue, and I don’t want it to die off.

“This is just one way that we can, collectively, be able to encourage one another and share with one another the positive things that are happening," Shaw said.

