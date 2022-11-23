Hometown Holidays to close down Railroad Avenue next weekend

The Grinch is led by a procession of lights during Hometown Holiday in Rifle in 2021.

Ray K. Erku/Post Independent

Anticipate traffic impacts to come during next week’s Hometown Holidays celebration in Rifle, the city announced Tuesday.

All-day events are slated to run throughout Rifle between Dec. 2-4. Among them are a tree-lighting ceremony, fireworks and the Parade of Lights, where parade floats illuminated in holiday lights proceed down Railroad Avenue, starting at 5 p.m. Dec. 3.

Fireworks will be set off at Rifle Middle School, which will necessitate the closure of Rifle Creek Trail beginning at 5:15 p.m., a Tuesday news release states. Railroad Avenue will also close at the same time in both directions from 14th Street to Centennial Parkway.

“These closures will remain in place until after the parade. Citizens who park in the lot at Rifle Middle School will not be able to leave until after the parade has ended and Railroad Avenue has been officially reopened,” the release states. “Vehicles exiting from that location will only be allowed to make a right turn onto Railroad Avenue to facilitate expeditious traffic flow.”

The city asks that everyone is aware of this upcoming event and to drive carefully as large crowds are expected.