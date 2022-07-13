Hoop D’Ville 4-on-4 basketball tourney returns to revamped Sayre Park courts Saturday

The new basketball courts and hoops at Sayre Park sit ready for this weekend's HoopD'Ville 4-on-4 basketball tourney.

Chelsea Self/Post Independent

The finishing touches are being put on the new Sayre Park basketball courts in Glenwood Springs — just in the nick of time for the facility’s marquee event.

The 21st Hoop D’Ville basketball tournament is slated to take place throughout the day Saturday.

The tournament invites open-format teams of up to seven players to square off in 4-on-4, full-court games, with a $500 prize on the line for the winning team.

“It’s a really great feeling to finally see all the efforts coming to something worthwhile for the community,” said tournament organizer Mike Picore, who also helped spearhead the fundraising and project planning to redo the basketball courts as part of an ongoing Sayre Park overhaul.

“So many kids use those courts throughout the summer, and it will be nice to have them back,” Picore said.

The tournament itself took a two-year hiatus during the COVID-19 pandemic, and demolition of the old courts began last fall and construction on the new ones this spring.

One unique aspect of the Hoop D’Ville tourney is that there are no specific team classifications. Entrants assemble teams that can include seasoned adults alongside aspiring middle school players, with no separation of male and female teams.

“We do have some straight-on all women’s teams, and even some younger girls teams,” said Picore, who coaches in the middle school girls basketball program in Glenwood Springs.

“We try to match the younger teams together early in the tournament, but they know that as they keep winning they’ll start playing harder teams and some all-adult teams,” he said.

That said, tournament officials do keep a close eye on those eventual mismatch games and work things so that all participants stay safe, Picore said.

Hoop D’Ville began in 2000 as a 3-on-3 tournament, and was eventually expanded to two summertime tournaments, maintaining the 3-on-3 format and adding a 4-on-4 tourney.

When that got to be too much for the organizers to manage, Picore said they settled on the 4-on-4 format in 2008.

“We’ve done close to 30 tournaments out there altogether,” he said. And, what started as a small fundraiser for various recreational projects, eventually grew into the efforts in recent years to rebuild the Sayre courts.

Picore teamed up with former Glenwood Springs basketball player Cassandra Irving and others to raise funds for the project. Gregg Rippy of Grand River Construction Co., which did much of the construction work, provided $100,000 in in-kind support for the project.

Now, get ready for some hoops action.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Sayre Park courts, and games begin at 9 a.m. and are to run until 5 p.m.

“We’ll have three courts running at the same time,” Picore said. The $225 team entry includes lunch and commemorative t-shirts for every player.

For more information about the tournament, call Picore at 970-309-2911.