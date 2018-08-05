Hostettler appointed to Rifle’s vacant City Council seat

Rifle City Council has voted in its newest member, as longtime Rifle resident Clint Hostettler was appointed to the open seat for the next year filling a vacancy left by Annick Pruett.

Pruett, whose term on Rifle City Council started in 2015, moved out of city limits recently and had to step down.

Hostettler will fill the vacancy until the term is up in 2019.

The six remaining council members interviewed five individuals who submitted applications for the open seat during a workshop before the Aug. 1 council meeting. They then discussed and voted on the candidates at the regular meeting that night.

"What a great position we are in to have five candidates for the open seat," said City Councilor Theresa Hamilton.

The council voted on the five candidates for the open seat to begin the hearing with each casting a vote for one candidate. Candidates Brian Condie, Clint Hostettler and Dana Wood all came away with two votes.

From there, the list was narrowed down to three, and the council then discussed who they picked and why.

Council member Sean Strode said he voted for Wood because of her experience already having been on council and her connection with the Latino community.

"[Brian] runs one of the largest and most complex projects in the county," said council member Ed Green of Condie's job as manager at the Rifle-Garfield County Airport. "Commissioners listen to him, and I think he would be a great asset for council."

Mayor Barbara Clifton said she selected Hostettler because he is a small business owner who knows construction projects, and he "gets Rifle."

Ultimately, the council marked their top two choices of the three that remained, with Hostettler receiving support from every council member. Hostettler will be sworn in at the next Rifle City Council meeting.