Hotly contested Silt races not big on spending

With results from the contested 2018 board election in Silt expected later this evening, residents should expect to see a new mayor and four board of trustee seats decided.

Despite what became the county's most heated race with issues like government transparency and economic growth at the forefront of the candidate forum and subsequent social media discussion, the 12 candidates ended up taking in few contributions and spent very little on advertising and promotional costs.

Each of the candidates for mayor — Jay Barner, Bryan Fleming and Keith Richel — spent at least $100 on their election bid, with Barner spending $212 on mailing postage, Fleming spending $100 on Facebook ads and Richel spending $146.31 on political yard signs.

The figures are according to campaign financial reports filed with Silt Town Clerk Sheila McIntyre by the final pre-election filing deadline last week.

Fleming was the only one of the three candidates to receive any contributions, accepting $200 from two individuals between Jan. 2 and March 3.

Nine candidates are running for four trustee seats: sitting Trustees Alan White and Justin Brintnall are running for re-election with Samantha Alexander, Mark Anderson, Chris Classen, Bobby Hays, Kyle Knott, Jerry Seifert and T.J. Tucker. Among them, Brintnall and White were the only ones to receive contributions, each accepting $100 from the same individual.

Both Brintnall and White spent an additional $94.66 for signs on the election.

Seifert spent the most of any candidate in the 2018 election with $176.83 spent on signs and another $212 spent on mailing expense.

Candidates Alexander, Anderson, Classen, Hays, Knott and Tucker finished the pre-election with no expenditures or contributions. Final campaign finance reports are due 30 days after today's election.

Financial reports in the New Castle town board election, where four candidates are vying for three seats, were not immediately available on Monday.