Housing Authority adding apartments in Rifle

The walls are beginning to go up at the new low-income apartment development in Rifle Tuesday near the corner of First Street and Ute Avenue.

Kyle Mills / Citizen Telegram

The wood frame of the new Maxfield Heights is rising into the blue sky above Rifle, as construction continues on the 50-unit low-income senior and disabled resident apartments at the corner of Ute Avenue and First Street.

Rifle Housing Authority Executive Director Natalie Bowman said the idea came from a brainstorming session last summer.

“We decided to go ahead and look at funding for low-income housing for seniors, “ Bowman said. “Seniors are very vulnerable, they need a safe place to live, and we try to provide that for them. You’ll find that in any low-income housing right now — senior, family, whatever it is — there is just a huge waiting list.”

The development is Rifle’s first senior affordable housing tax credit development. The tax credit provides a tax incentive to construct or rehabilitate affordable rental housing for low-income households.

The Rifle Housing Authority partnered with TWG Development out of Indianapolis, Rifle Housing Authority to build the 575-600 square-foot, one-bed, one-bath apartments.

The two-story apartment building will include a few apartments that will have extra amenities for individuals with hearing, vision, and mobility challenges.

“We’ve designated a few apartments to have a few more gadgets to help them,” Bowman said. “The second-floor apartments will have balconies, and the first floor apartments will have walk-out patios.”

There will be a community garden on the grounds of the apartment complex, and possibly a dog park, Bowman said.

Rifle Housing Authority, which started in 1979, currently has 106 low-income apartments for senior and disabled residents. 60 of the current apartments offer HUD rental assistance, and 46 are part of affordable housing.

Currently, 150 people are waiting for an apartment to open up in the existing four-plexes, duplexes, and apartments.

Bowman said because the new apartments are funded by CHFA a new waiting list was started, and more than 50 people are on it.

Maxfield Heights, which will be completed in summer 2021, is the first housing development in a decade with the last four-plex being built in 2010.

“We encourage people to reach out to us, we can put their name on the list. Not everybody is going to be ready to move at the time,” Bowman said.

kmills@citizentelegram.com