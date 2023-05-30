How the River Grand Residences development was approved so fast

Behind the green fence in the site where the River Grand Residences are slated to break ground by late summer.

Cassandra Ballard/Post Independent

The new River Grand Residences seem to have taken the city of Glenwood Springs by surprise.

With many of the larger housing developments in Glenwood Springs going through what seems like a long process, here is the River Grand Residences’ process and why it seemed so quick.

First, this development of 17 units is considered a minor site, unlike a large site housing development that is 25 units and more.

Projects that include 9-24 units are minor site and architectural applications and only require public hearing (including opportunity for public comment) and approval by the Planning and Zoning Committee.

Minor site developments don’t require anything to go before City Council. Large site developments require Council approval.

The public hearing and opportunity for public comment for the development was Feb. 22, 2022.

Brian Wilson, president of North Mountain Partners, said that at that meeting there was a lot of talk of keeping their riparian impact to a minimum.

“It was determined that one path down to the river offered the least impact,” he said. “Since the meeting, the design team has been working with the city in finalizing details for this access that we believe reflect those conversations while aligning with the intent of code in balancing enjoyment and preservation of the river.”

The development was first proposed on Nov. 1 filing their pre-application.

City code does require a limit on vegetation disturbance that Move Matter Principal Architect Zach Stevens said was 20%, but the development is only planned to have 11% vegetation disturbance on the property. This is also why the developers and architects chose to keep a single path that runs to the river.

The code also states that if there is disturbance in the high water setback, the property owner has the right to go in and correct that work, Stevens said. One example at the River Grand Residences is an auto transmission that was dumped into the river embedded into the bank below the site.

The residence developers made removing the transmission a part of their development project.

“In 2020, the City of Glenwood Springs adopted an ordinance which created a 35′ riparian setback limiting development within an area extending 35′ from the high water mark of any river, including the Roaring Fork,” Glenwood Springs Public Information Officer Bryana Starbuck wrote in an email.

She added that the proposed development is just outside of the 35-foot setback.

“The applicant is currently working toward Final Plans approval, which once complete, would allow the applicant to then apply for a building permit,” Starbuck wrote.

​​