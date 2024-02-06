How to electioneer by the rules: Garfield County officials offer advice

With elections coming up this year, campaign signs will be making appearances all around the county showing their support for candidates. Garfield County Clerk Jackie Harmon and Deputy County Clerk Edna Place answered some questions about signs and where they can go.

“It is very important that individuals understand the rules and guidelines adopted by their municipalities for sign placement, as well as that of the county’s. Differing sign laws may be in place in locations around the county,” they wrote in an email.

They said that the county only regulates residences in unincorporated Garfield County. Garfield County’s sign code is available online. It specifies that:

11-102. EXEMPT SIGNS AND STANDARDS.

J. Ideological Sign:

Signs expressing philosophical concepts, including religious and political signs provided that the sign is not larger than 5 square feet in the RMHP, RS, and RU zone districts, or 32 square feet in any other zone district.

And:

11-103. TEMPORARY SIGNS AND STANDARDS.

B. Political Campaign Sign:

Signs announcing candidates seeking public office and signs relating to ballot issues. Political Campaign Signs shall be removed no later than 7 days after the election for which they are intended.

“Garfield County does not regulate political sign content, in accordance with First Amendment law,” they wrote.

Garfield County’s sign code says nothing about political signs being placed on private property. However, the Clerks said that residents of cities or towns should reach out to their municipalities and that homeowner’s association regulations may apply in some cases.

There are rules for where signs may be placed near voting services: “Political signs related to any active election cannot be posted or displayed within 100 feet of a voter service and polling center (VSPC) or ballot drop boxes. You can find the full statute at Colorado Revised Statutes Title 1. Elections § 1-13-714,” they wrote.

The Clerks also spoke about stealing campaign signs, which is a low-level misdemeanor in Colorado because it’s tampering with election materials. This includes candidate yard signs. It begins 45 days before Election Day and continues four days afterward.

“Municipalities may add extra penalties to this. You can find the full statute at Colorado Revised Statutes Title 1. Elections § 1-13-113. “Interference with distribution of election material,” they wrote.

Whether it’s a political sign or something else, theft of private property is against the law and landowners or tenants may file a complaint with authorities in their jurisdiction to report thefts. For more information in unincorporated Garfield County, the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number is 970-945-0453.

Because it’s a big election year and sometimes there have been concerns surrounding voting and elections, the Clerks were reassuring about how electioneering will go:

“Voters can feel confident in election security and accuracy for a number of reasons:

Our elections staff is highly trained and required to follow all laws pertaining to elections. Many checks and balances, and documentation are in place to ensure election integrity. Our voting system equipment is secure at all times. All ballot collection from ballot boxes and all vote counting is overseen by bi-partisan teams of election judges. Before and after each election, we conduct extensive testing and auditing processes. All of this is open to the public to watch. If anyone is interested, they’re welcome to observe as watchers, to learn the election process.”

To allay any concerns of rigging or fixed elections, the Clerks are encouraging voters with any concerns to reach out to their office with questions.

“We have an open-door policy here and would welcome the chance to answer questions and correct inaccurate information. We’d also encourage people to consider getting involved as a citizen election judge. This will allow them a front row seat to how the process actually works and the outcome for all races,” the Clerks wrote.

The County Clerk’s office can be reached at 970-384-3700 in Glenwood Springs and at 970-625-0882 in Rifle.