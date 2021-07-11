How’s business: Cooper Corner Art Gallery happy with the steady stream of customers rolling in

Judy Milne stands before one of her paintings at Cooper Art Gallery. Shannon Marvel / Post Independent



Business is better than ever at Cooper Corner Art Gallery in Glenwood Springs.

Judy Milne, one of the owners and artists of the art gallery, said closing during the COVID-19 pandemic was tough on her due to the isolation.

“We were closed for a few months, then we started opening since the vaccines have been out, we’ve been open with masks and distancing,” Milne said. “It was difficult not to be here. When it was closed, there was nowhere to go. It’s been great since we’ve been open again.”

Milne said the art gallery has had some of the best days for business following the pandemic, with some artists coming out with new concepts.

“I did not do a lot of painting, but I’m trying to catch up now,” Milne said. “A lot of artists kept painting and working through it. I’ve seen a lot of new ideas in the artists here since COVID. Some artists changed their direction a little. Some are just as glorious as ever.”

Located at 315 Eighth St., Cooper Corner Art Gallery has also been fruitful despite the numerous closures of Interstate 70 due to debris flows, crashes and other incidents, due to the close proximity with the Amtrak train station.

“Even when (Interstate 70) is closed, there is still a train. So we do seem to have a steady stream of people coming in to look,” Milne said. “Visitors are coming in from all over the country. They have been traveling in from the northeast.”

Milne said now that Independence Pass is opened up, a lot of folks from the Front Range are stopping in to take a look at the fine art.

“We’ve had a lot of people stop in to look around,” Milne said.

How’s Business? Every week, we’ll check in with a Garfield County business to see, well, how business is going. Through these stories, we hope to share stories of challenge and success and help our community gain a more qualitative picture of how our local economy is faring. Have a business you think we should check in with? Contact reporter Shannon Marvel at smarvel@postindependent.com.

Reporter Shannon Marvel can be reached at 605-350-8355 or smarvel@postindependent.com.