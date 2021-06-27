How’s Business: Despite pandemic, All Dogs and Cats Veterinary Hospital successfully opened second location in New Castle

Owner and veterinarian Dr. Lori Pohm checks out a patient at the All Dogs and Cats New Castle location.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

All Dogs and Cats Veterinary Hospital opened a second location in New Castle two months into the COVID-19 pandemic in May of 2020.

Dana Gonzalez, practice manager of the hospital’s locations in Glenwood Springs and New Castle, said it was a crazy time for veterinary clinics and hospitals throughout the nation.

The waiting room at the All Dogs and Cats New Castle location.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

“We experienced a boom in business,” Gonzalez said.

“The increase in hospital visits stemmed from pet owners having more time to be around their animals. People were staying home with their pets and noticing they didn’t feel good and maybe they decided it’s a good time to take them in. Many people acquired new pets as well because they were able to stay home.”

The only inconvenience of opening during a pandemic was bringing animals in while their owners waited at the curbside.

“It was difficult with a new location and people not being able to come inside. … When people are sitting outside they’re kind of wondering what’s going on.”

On the inside is a different story.

“We actually have a really nice facility down there,” Gonzalez said.

“We have a comfort room, which is a really nice option for people to have for a euthansia procedures. We don’t have that here at our Glenwood Springs location.”

The comfort room at the All Dogs and Cats New Castle location.

Chelsea Self / Post Independent

The comfort room offers a comfortable couch and floor for owners to sit with their pets during those last precious moments together.

Dr. Annie Schmidt is the new veterinarian at the New Castle location. Schmidt offers acupuncture services for pain management or conditions with lameness, Gonzalez said.

In addition to their canine and feline clients, the hospital is now treating pocket pets, such as bunnies, rats, mice and hamsters.

“That is an important thing—getting rabbits spayed or neutered,” Gonzalez said.

All Dogs and Cats Veterinary Hospital in New Castle locations: • 6420 County Road 335, Unit A in New Castle • 1607 Grand Ave., Unit 11 in Glenwood Springs

