How’s Business? Rick’s Crane Services lifts a lot — even $2 million artwork

Rick's Cranes and crew work to remove tree limbs on a property in West Glenwood.

Provided by Tony Hurd

From moving rocks to setting statues on Willoughby Way in Aspen, Rick’s Crane Services does it all.

Based in New Castle, owner Rick Rakich said business has been a little slower than he’d like following a major setback two years ago.

“My shop burned down a couple years ago and I’m just trying to come back from that,” Rakich said.

Rakich and his Tadano Crane travel up and down the Roaring Fork Valley several times a week.

“I’m doing anything from planting trees to setting statues, foundations for houses, rocks, safes, and a lot of artwork,” Rakich said.

Two weeks ago Rakich set a bridge and is planning on moving $2 million worth of artwork in Aspen, which he said will be taken out from a second story floor through the window rather than the building’s elevator.

“It’s just like a piece of furniture,” Rakich said of the task.

It’s quite the departure from where he’d be had he not stayed to help take care of his father, whose health had begun to decline.

“I decided not to chase the oil field because my dad at that time was 85 and kind of going downhill,” Rakich said. That was in 2012.

“If I left my parents, my mom would have had to put dad in a nursing home,” Rakich said. A year later, his father Roy Rakich passed away.

Rakich said leaving his mother, who is now 85, alone wasn’t going to happen.

Ricky’s Crane Services is located at 54 Rippy Lane in New Castle.