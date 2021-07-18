How’s Business? Stillwater Counseling offers services for those struggling with addiction

Wendy Caldwell, of Stillwater Counseling. Shannon Marvel / Post Independent



Those struggling with addiction and recovery have another outlet to tap into in Stillwater Counseling.

Wendy Caldwell with Stillwater Counseling said the business has been helping youth struggling with addiction.

“We’ve got so many kids that are coming in that are really struggling — a lot of kids struggling with drug and alcohol addiction,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell added that it’s been difficult to get the word out about the counseling services offered at the location, which she decided to open up last July.

“I used to teach at Glenwood Elementary for 20 some years before I got into counseling. Last July, I thought I was going to open my own business because it’s a passion for me,” Caldwell said, who previously worked at Alpine Springs Counseling.

“I’ve gotten sober myself over the years. I get inspired when people walk through that door and say I need help. Because that’s courageous. It’s just inspiring to see people walk through difficult situations and take the action to improve their lives and reach different outcomes.”

Caldwell said a good portion of her clients come in through probation or parole.

Stillwater Counseling offers individual counseling, driving under the influence counseling and works with adolescents and families alike.

“We do women’s groups for addiction and we do after care for in-patient treatment so when they come out they have a place to continue their recovery,” Caldwell added.

“My hope is that we can be a support network for people in the community.”

Stillwater Counseling is located at 929 Grand Ave. in Glenwood Springs.

