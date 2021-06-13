How’s business? Things heating up for Glenwood Springs clothing store

Ivy Rattet, owner of The Fourth Dimension in Glenwood Springs. Shannon Marvel / Post Independent



Business is heating up at The Fourth Dimension in Glenwood Springs. Ivy Rattet, who owns the clothing store in downtown Glenwood Springs with her husband, Miles Rattet, said the store was able to persevere through the COVID-19 pandemic with the help of a loan from the Small Business Association.

Back in March of 2020 the store closed down for four months due to COVID-19.

“The only thing that was a huge stress for us was when we shut down we had a store full of winter clothing,” Rattet said.

“We always do a big sale to push out the winter stuff so we can bring in summer clothing. So when we reopened we had a store full of winter clothes, which was kind of tricky.”

The Rattets also welcomed a newborn baby in February of 2020.

“We had a corona silver lining. We had a baby that was born Feb. 22, so we got to hang out at home being new parents,” Rattet said.

“So it was a silver lining for us with the timing. But once we reopened we were slammed.”

Rattet said Glenwood Springs businesses have been extremely busy since restrictions were lifted.

“When we opened our doors people were wanting to get out, which was nice,” Rattet said. “People are still wanting to get out. I think we’re going to have a crazy, busy summer.”

Rattet does want to thank the local customers, saying their business is what keeps the clothing store going and thriving.

She also noted that business is good thanks to an influx of visitors.

“The tourists are coming in hot from Denver. So, I think we’ll have a good summer,” Rattet said.

Reporter Shannon Marvel can be reached at 605-350-8355 or smarvel@postindependent.com.