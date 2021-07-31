Human waste cleaned up at site of old grocery store in Glenwood Springs

A hazmat crew cleans up many plastic jugs full with human waste in the parking lot of an old grocery store in Glenwood Springs.

Over 100 jugs filled with human waste and left outside a former grocery store in Glenwood Springs required professional cleanup this week.

Thursday afternoon, a hazardous material crew discarded over 100 jugs of urine and fecal matter along with other material waste from the site of the former Safeway on Grand Avenue. The waste was discovered in front of a large camper in the back parking lot.

“Human waste was intentionally left in the parking lot of the old Safeway, but the area has been cleaned,” Starbuck said in an email “It is believed that this incident is part of an ongoing situation. The individual has been issued citations on several occasions.”

The suspect was cited for trespassing and littering, Starbuck said.

“When we receive complaints about the general area, code enforcement reached out to owners of the vehicles,” she said. “Glenwood Police has had a couple instances of issuing citations. Because it is private property, state laws restrict law enforcement’s ability to intervene or tow the vehicles.”

Starbuck said the city has been trying to work with Safeway for a while on addressing code violations occurring on the property including operation of parking as a principal use and recreational vehicle use.

“We hope to continue working with the private property owner, Safeway, to address this issue,” Starbuck said.

