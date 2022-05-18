(photo courtesy of SANA, Safe and Abundant Nutrition Alliance )

How many times have you gone to bed thinking about how you are going to provide the next day’s food for your children and for your family? It seems incredible that in such a rich valley there is a lack of food.

That is why SANA (Safe and Abundant Nutrition Alliance) is working on the secret recipe which is to remove the stigma to ask for help, since many people might be embarrassed to go to a food bank.

“I know it’s not easy for some people, but I would advise those who feel ashamed that having a need — material or spiritual — is part of the human condition,” explained Gladys, a SANA volunteer. “Therefore, it is more important to supply than stop to think about what others will think.”

(photo courtesy of SANA, Safe and Abundant Nutrition Alliance )

Access to healthy food is the purpose behind the campaign’s goal, which is “hunger doesn’t have to be a secret”. Since it is not only talking about the subject, it is also creating solutions, listening to residents and sharing information between entities that can make changes in the system.

“Anyone can be vulnerable and fortunately there is support from local organizations and volunteers who give me the empathy to be able to approach the food banks,” explained another volunteer.

The beauty of this program is that it offers more than a simple flyer of food bank or distribution center hours. SANA also shares other resources, including healthy cooking classes and cooking recipes on how to best use canned food.

(photo courtesy of SANA, Safe and Abundant Nutrition Alliance )

Like any community project, volunteers are what make everything possible, so if you have the time to help, please don’t hesitate to do so. But above all, if you have any need due to lack of food – whether you are sick, lack transportation or money – SANA can still help you connect with the right people. Find the SANA page on Facebook and send them a message.

A well-known saying says that we are arrieros and we walk on the road, at some time we all have had to go hungry, for whatever reason. But when there are solutions it is better to learn to seek help. Today for you, tomorrow for me. As good Latinos, where one eats, we all eat!