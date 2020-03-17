Hungry and don’t want to cook? Here’s your GarCo restaurant delivery and carryout directory
Restaurants are listed by municipality and then A-Z. Is your restaurant not in the directory yet? Send an email to news@postindependent.com with information about delivery and carryout hours.
Carbondale
Allegria Pasta, Salad and Vino
- 970-963-7316
- Noon-8 p.m. for carryout and 5-8 p.m. for delivery Tuesday-Saturday
- Carryout and delivery.
Glenwood Springs
Casey Brewing and Blending Taproom
- Cans and bottles to go, as well as merchandise and gift cards.
- 970-945-9059
- Noon-7 p.m.
- Curbside pick-up and delivery.
Doc Holliday’s Tavern and Springs Downtown Bar & Grill
- 970-945-2388
- Takeout and Curbside delivery on Eighth Street.
- 970-945-0330
- 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday
- Carryout and delivery. Contact-less and carry out available upon request.
- 970-230-9258
- Noon-8 p.m.
- Call-in takeout orders
Hotel Colorado Legend’s Coffee Shop
- 970-945-6511
- 7-11 a.m.
- Limited grab and go options.
- 970-945-6511
- 5-9 p.m.
- Limited made to order food items for takeout only.
- 970-230-9044
- 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Takeout and Delivery.
- 970-945-2221
- Carry out and Delivery.
- 970-928-9077
- noon-8 p.m.
- Takeout and curbside pickup.
