Hungry and don’t want to cook? Here’s your GarCo restaurant delivery and carryout directory

Restaurants are listed by municipality and then A-Z. Is your restaurant not in the directory yet? Send an email to news@postindependent.com with information about delivery and carryout hours.

Carbondale

Allegria Pasta, Salad and Vino

970-963-7316

Noon-8 p.m. for carryout and 5-8 p.m. for delivery Tuesday-Saturday

Carryout and delivery.



Glenwood Springs

Casey Brewing and Blending Taproom

Cans and bottles to go, as well as merchandise and gift cards.

Co Ranch House

970-945-9059

Noon-7 p.m.

Curbside pick-up and delivery.

Doc Holliday’s Tavern and Springs Downtown Bar & Grill

970-945-2388

Takeout and Curbside delivery on Eighth Street.

Domino’s Pizza

970-945-0330

10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday

Carryout and delivery. Contact-less and carry out available upon request.

Grind

970-230-9258

Noon-8 p.m.

Call-in takeout orders

Hotel Colorado Legend’s Coffee Shop

970-945-6511

7-11 a.m.

Limited grab and go options.

Hotel Colorado Bar

970-945-6511

5-9 p.m.

Limited made to order food items for takeout only.

Jimmy John’s

970-230-9044

8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Takeout and Delivery.

Za Pizza

970-945-2221

Carry out and Delivery.



Zheng Asian Bistro