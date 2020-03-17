Hungry and don’t want to cook? Here’s your GarCo restaurant delivery and carryout directory | PostIndependent.com

Restaurants are listed by municipality and then A-Z. Is your restaurant not in the directory yet? Send an email to news@postindependent.com with information about delivery and carryout hours.

Carbondale

Allegria Pasta, Salad and Vino

  • 970-963-7316
  • Noon-8 p.m. for carryout and 5-8 p.m. for delivery Tuesday-Saturday
  • Carryout and delivery.

Glenwood Springs

Casey Brewing and Blending Taproom

  • Cans and bottles to go, as well as merchandise and gift cards.

Co Ranch House

  • 970-945-9059
  • Noon-7 p.m.
  • Curbside pick-up and delivery.

Doc Holliday’s Tavern and Springs Downtown Bar & Grill

  • 970-945-2388
  • Takeout and Curbside delivery on Eighth Street.

Domino’s Pizza

  • 970-945-0330
  • 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 10:30 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday
  • Carryout and delivery. Contact-less and carry out available upon request.

Grind

  • 970-230-9258
  • Noon-8 p.m.
  • Call-in takeout orders

Hotel Colorado Legend’s Coffee Shop

  • 970-945-6511
  •  7-11 a.m.
  • Limited grab and go options.

Hotel Colorado Bar

  • 970-945-6511
  • 5-9 p.m.
  • Limited made to order food items for takeout only.

Jimmy John’s

  • 970-230-9044
  • 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Takeout and Delivery.

Za Pizza

  • 970-945-2221
  • Carry out and Delivery.

Zheng Asian Bistro

  • 970-928-9077
  • noon-8 p.m.
  • Takeout and curbside pickup.

