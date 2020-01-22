Update: Highway 6 reopens near Rifle

Update: Highway 6 near Rifle reopened in both directions at 10:20 a.m.

Due to an accident at mile-marker 93 authorities have closed the two lane highway.

Traffic is being diverted at Whiteriver Avenue and Hwy 6 as first responders investigate and clear the scene.

An overnight snow fall created slick conditions on the roadways in western Garfield County during the morning commute.

