Hwy 82 eastbound closed at Buffalo Valley due to wreck

Eastbound state Highway 82 toward Aspen remained closed at mile marker 3.5 (Buffalo Valley) at 7:30 a.m. Thursday due to a wreck.

A Garfield County emergency alert first went out at 6:50 a.m. about the closure. Westbound traffic is reportedly still moving.

Roads are slick due to a snowstorm that’s moving into the area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for today through Friday, with heavy snow expected and hazardous driving conditions.

This is a developing story.