Hwy 82 eastbound closed at Buffalo Valley due to wreck
Eastbound state Highway 82 toward Aspen remained closed at mile marker 3.5 (Buffalo Valley) at 7:30 a.m. Thursday due to a wreck.
A Garfield County emergency alert first went out at 6:50 a.m. about the closure. Westbound traffic is reportedly still moving.
Roads are slick due to a snowstorm that’s moving into the area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for today through Friday, with heavy snow expected and hazardous driving conditions.
This is a developing story.
