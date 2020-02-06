Hwy 82 eastbound closed at Buffalo Valley due to wreck | PostIndependent.com

Hwy 82 eastbound closed at Buffalo Valley due to wreck

News | February 6, 2020

Staff Report

Eastbound state Highway 82 toward Aspen remained closed at mile marker 3.5 (Buffalo Valley) at 7:30 a.m. Thursday due to a wreck.

A Garfield County emergency alert first went out at 6:50 a.m. about the closure. Westbound traffic is reportedly still moving.

Roads are slick due to a snowstorm that’s moving into the area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for today through Friday, with heavy snow expected and hazardous driving conditions.

This is a developing story.

