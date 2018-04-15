 Rollover on Hwy 82 near Aspen Glen causing traffic backups | PostIndependent.com

Rollover on Hwy 82 near Aspen Glen causing traffic backups

Emergency responders are on scene for a rollover crash in the median on Colorado Highway 82 near Aspen Glen, just outside of Carbondale. Traffic is currently being halted in both directions, and alternate routes are recommended, according to emergency alerts.
Mutual aid is being called in from Basalt and Glenwood Springs. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.