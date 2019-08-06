Colorado Highway 82 paving from Glenwood to Carbondale begins Aug. 12

Construction crews will begin work Monday, Aug. 12, on asphalt milling and paving along state Highway 82 from Glenwood Springs to Carbondale.

Motorists should anticipate and prepare for paving operations between 24th Street in Glenwood Springs and mile point 12, just past the main Carbondale exit. The project is expected to be complete by October, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation.

“Crews will remove the surface of the asphalt driving lanes and add a new layer of asphalt to even out the road surface at peeling and rutted areas,” CDOT said in the release.

“CDOT has prioritized this area for construction due to the condition of the roadway that has seen significant rutting, which often results in standing water on the highway. This project will provide an improved driving surface and help ensure the longevity and safety of our infrastructure.”

During the construction, motorists should anticipate stretches of lane closures, reduced speed limits and narrowed roads during daylight hours, CDOT advised.

Work is to begin in the left passing lane, then in the right travel lane, in a stair-step pattern, CDOT described of the process, and delays are anticipated.

“There are several areas where lane closures will mean narrow travel lanes,” said general contractor Gregg Rippy of Grand River Construction. “It is critical that motorists follow the reduced speed signage in the work areas to keep both fellow motorists and our crews safe on the project.

“Give the road your full attention. Don’t be on your cell phones, look out for other vehicles, and please, watch for our flaggers and workers.”

To minimize impacts to the traveling public, CDOT said there will be no lane closures during the morning peak for the eastbound (upvalley) lanes toward Aspen from 6–9 a.m., or during the afternoon peak for the westbound (downvalley) lanes toward Glenwood Springs from 3–7 p.m.

To sign up for traffic and trail impact updates, contact public information via email, co82info@gmail.com, or phone 970-340-4333.

The work is part of a $7.3 million CDOT contract awarded to Grand River Construction of Glenwood Springs. The work also includes guardrail replacement, utility work, ramp improvements and striping.