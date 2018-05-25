I-70 at New Castle closed due to accident

Interstate 70 is currently closed both eastbound and westbound at New Castle due to an accident, according to Colorado Department of Transportation’s cotrip.org.

The closure is at mile marker 104, near the New Castle interchange, due to an accident that occurred around 6:10 a.m. Traffic is being detoured onto US 6 exit 97 and back onto I-70 eastbound at MM 105. Optional detour for westbound travelers is Colorado 131 north to US 40 and back to I-70 via Colorado 13 from Craig to Rifle.

There is no estimated time of reopening. This report will be updated as more information becomes available.