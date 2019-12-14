I-70 at Vail Pass reopened after avalanche mitigation | PostIndependent.com

I-70 at Vail Pass reopened after avalanche mitigation

News | December 14, 2019

Staff Report

Post Independent traffic alert news graphic

Interstate 70 over Vail Pass has been reopened as of 1:10 p.m. Saturday, after a safety closure due to avalanche mitigation, according to Colorado Department of Transportation’s cotrip.org.

