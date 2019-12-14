I-70 at Vail Pass reopened after avalanche mitigation
Interstate 70 over Vail Pass has been reopened as of 1:10 p.m. Saturday, after a safety closure due to avalanche mitigation, according to Colorado Department of Transportation’s cotrip.org.
I-70 EB/WB: Road open between Exit 180 – East Vail and Exit 190 – Vail Pass Summit. Following avalanche reduction work. https://t.co/aO75Cc4ZfE— CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) December 14, 2019
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.