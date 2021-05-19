UPDATE: I-70 reopens at Glenwood Springs exit
UPDATE: Interstate 70 eastbound at the Glenwood Springs exit reopened shortly before 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, May 19.
Interstate 70 has one lane open in the westbound lane while the eastbound lanes remain closed at the Glenwood Springs exit at mile marker 116 for a vehicle fire.
One eastbound lane is expected to open within 30 minutes.
