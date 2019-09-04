 I-70 reopens after vehicle fire in Rifle | PostIndependent.com

I-70 reopens after vehicle fire in Rifle

News | September 4, 2019

Staff Report

Update 12:20 PM: Both lanes are now open.

Westbound Interstate 70 is closed west of Rifle due to a vehicle fire near mile marker 85.

Traffic is being diverted onto Highway 6 at the West Rifle exit.

This post will be updated.

