I-70 reopens after vehicle fire in Rifle
Update 12:20 PM: Both lanes are now open.
Westbound Interstate 70 is closed west of Rifle due to a vehicle fire near mile marker 85.
Traffic is being diverted onto Highway 6 at the West Rifle exit.
This post will be updated.
