Update: I-70 eastbound closed at exit 105 New Castle, traffic being redirected to highway 6 and west-bound reopened
Interstate 70 is closed at mile-marker 105 Eastbound and will be for an estimated six hours according to state patrol, due to a crash. Eastbound traffic is being diverted to Highway 6 and Westbound I-70 is fully open.
Master Trooper Gary Cutler said at approximately 9 a.m. this morning, a concrete truck going Westbound on I-70 for unknown reasons went through the center and into the Eastbound lane, hitting a pickup truck that was driving eastbound.
The vehicle that was hit is currently under the concrete truck. The driver of the concrete truck was flown to a hospital by care flight and a passenger from one of the vehicles was taken by ambulance to a hospital to receive care.
Emergency personnel is still working to extricate the driver of the pickup truck, the vehicle that was hit.
The concrete truck is hanging over the guard rail and tow trucks have been called to try and bring it back onto the road. The crash is under investigation and I-70 westbound is back open.
