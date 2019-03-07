I-70 closed between Vail and Frisco due to avalanche, ruptured gas line

An avalanche near the Conoco station at Copper Mountain has ruptured a natural-gas line.

Interstate 70 is currently closed between Frisco and Vail. In addition, Colorado 91 is closed between Leadville and Copper. Crews are on scene.

Travelers are advised to expect long delays, or take alternative routes, according to Colorado Department of Transportation’s cotrip.org site.

All eastbound commercial vehicles are being required to stage at Dotsero, Exit 133.

This story will be updated as more information is available.