UPDATED: I-70 opens westbound, eastbound to remain closed at MM 105 for 5-7 hours

Update at 9:45 p.m.: I-70 is open westbound at MM 114, West Glenwood. Eastbound remains closed at MM 105, New Castle, for an estimated 5-7 hours.

Original story:

I-70 is closed both directions between mile markers 105 and 114, the New Castle and West Glenwood exits due to multiple accidents according to a Garfield County text alert that was sent out around 7:35 p.m. on Sunday.

Update at 8:45 p.m.: According to the Colorado State Patrol, 5-6 vehicles were involved in the incident and only minor injuries were reported as of 8:35 p.m..

Colorado State Patrol, Glenwood Springs Police, and the Garfield County Sheriff’s office are assisting in the closure.