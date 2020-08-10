I-70 closed both directions in Glenwood Canyon due to wildfire near Grizzly Creek; evacuations in progress
The No Name area is being evacuated Monday afternoon as Glenwood Springs Fire Department is on scene for a large wildfire at mile marker 120 on eastbound Interstate 70 in Glenwood Canyon.
According to GSFD Facebook alerts, an evacuation is in process in the area between No Name and east to Bair Ranch. The interstate is closed in both directions at this time.
The fire is burning on the north side of I-70 and is rapidly spreading up the steep hillside in the canyon.
“The fire has been named the 120 Fire,” according to the latest Facebook post from the fire department. “The incident commander has requested that both directions of I-70 close down.
“Air support is also en route.”
The Colorado Department of Transportation advises that the closure is for both directions, between Mile Point 116 (Glenwood Springs) and 133 (Dotsero).
“There is no estimated time of reopening at this time,” CDOT advised in a press release.
Due to the fire and interstate closure, LIFT-UP has cancelled its Carbondale food distribution this afternoon. Distributions are still scheduled for Tuesday in Parachute, Wednesday in New Castle and Thursday in Glenwood Springs, according to a press release.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
